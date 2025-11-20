UFC Veteran Reveals Paddy Pimblett Suffered Organ Failure From Cutting Too Much Weight

BySubham
Paddy Pimblett.

Colby Covington recently disclosed and reaffirmed that Paddy Pimblett suffered organ failure from cutting too much weight.

Pimblett, who is currently the No. 5 ranked UFC lightweight contender, has his crosshairs on champion Ilia Topuria. The two share bad blood since the inception of their careers, and even had a heated faceoff after Topuria won the 155-pound championship earlier this year.

Fans are aware of Pimblett’s passion for cuisine. The Brit loves to binge eat and despite that, he has never failed to make weight for his UFC fights. But ‘The Baddy’ and his notorious weight loss, such as losing 14 pounds in 14 hours prior to the Michael Chandler bout and similar weight cuts to date has taken a toll on hos body. When Pimblett was a part of Cage Warriors, he once almost suffered a kidney failure because of a drastic weight cut.

Advising Pimblett to move up to welterweight and calling him out, Covington recently said:

“He has already been told by his doctors ‘you need to stop cutting so much weight because you are going to mess your organs up.’ I guess he had organ failure from cutting weight and he had to go to the hospital. He should come up to welterweight. The biggest fight he [Paddy] can get is with me.”

Check out Colby Covington’s comments about Paddy Pimblett below (4:39):

Dan Hooker thinks the UFC is “cherry picking” Paddy Pimblett for the title shot

Most recently, after the UFC lightweight rankings were updated , Paddy Pimblett levelled up to number five on the chart.

Dan Hooker, who will face the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan this weekend at UFC Qatar, recently reacted to Pimblett’s new rank:

How? They must be giving him the title shot. They must be cherry-picking him for the title shot. It is what it is.”

Check out Dan Hooker’s comments about Paddy Pimblett below (1:50):

Hooker believes the path to a title shot is by beating the number one contender, and that is what he has vowed to do this weekend at UFC Qatar. Meanwhile, the UFC has not annouced Ilia Topuria’s next fight. However as per rumors he will fight Justin Gaethje or Pimblett. On the other hand, fans want to see a superfight between Islam Makhachev and ‘El Matador’ which many believe could be the biggest fight in the promotion’s history.

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

