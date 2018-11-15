UFC Vet Handed Four-Year Suspension For Fake Pee

Former UFC fighter and TUF contestant Cody McKenzie was given a four-year suspension for trying to pass off “bottled urine” as his own.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) ruled in a meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 14, 2018) that McKenzie attempted to cheat a drug test ahead of a bout scheduled for Sept. 14. Thus issuing the former UFC fighter with a four-year ban.

McKenzie was not in attendance for the NSAC hearing and could not be reached for testimony. Therefore, a motion was passed to “find the respondent in default” and proceed with a verdict.

McKenzie’s Failed Test

The circumstances of McKenzie’s failed drug test are quite odd. He refused to provide a urine sample ahead of a welterweight bout against JD Domengeaux. The fight was the main event at a Tuff-N-Uff show in Las Vegas this past September. That led to the fight being canceled just moments before the fighters were set to walk out.

On Sept. 14, McKenzie was asked to submit a urine sample. He refused and said he would return to his room and provide one later. When he did not, officials became suspicious and McKenzie confessed to trying to pass off a “bottled urine substitute”. McKenzie allegedly wanted to avoid the test due to his recent marijuana use.

NSAC’s Ruling

Since no proper sample was collected from McKenzie on the night in question, the NAC committee could not rule out that McKenzie was attempting to hide performance-enhancing drugs. The committee passed two motions and determined McKenzie should receive a two-year suspension from competition for “aggravating circumstances” and an additional two years for avoiding the drug test altogether and showing a “disregard for protocol.”

Not surprisingly McKenzie was not in attendance for Wednesday’s committee hearing. A decision that the former UFC fighter may regret. The NAC viewed his actions as a lack of communication and contrition on his part. He will also be on the hook for $944.84 in attorney reimbursement fees.

This is not the first time McKenzie has had drug test issues. He found himself in a similar situation last December. McKenzie refused to provide the Italian Grappling MMA Federation with a urine sample.

McKenzie is best known for his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter season 12. He did have a seven-fight run in the UFC but he has lost seven of nine since parting ways with the UFC.