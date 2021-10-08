Check out the official weigh-in result ahead of UFC Vegas 39 which is set to be headlined by a strawweight fight between Mackenize Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

MAIN CARD

Mackenzie Dern (114.5) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (174)* – Gooden missed weight by 3lbs.

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau (125.5)

Sabina Mazo (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis (184.5)* – Hawes refused to fight Curtis on short notice.



PRELIMS

Chris Gutierrez (135) vs. Felipe Colares (136)

Alexander Romanov (260) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265.5)

Charles Rosa (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Lupita Godinez (115.5) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (114)

Steve Garcia (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155.5)

