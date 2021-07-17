LowKick MMA will be bringing you the UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises results throughout the night (Sat. 18th. July 2021) from the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MAIN CARD
Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises
Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate
Jeremy Stephens vs Mateusz Gamrot
Rodolfo Vieira vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Gabriel Benitez vs Billy Quarantillo
PRELIMS
Daniel Rodriguez vs Preston Parsons
Amanda Lemos vs Montserrat Conejo
Khalid Taha vs Sergey Morozov
Francisco Figueiredo vs Malcolm Gordon
Alan Baudot vs Rodrigo Nascimento