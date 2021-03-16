Belal Muhammad could be back in action in no time.

Muhammad made headlines for all the wrong reasons at UFC Vegas 21 this past weekend when he was caught with an unintentional but brutal eye poke from Leon Edwards in their welterweight headliner.

It meant their bout ended prematurely in the second round as a no contest. Fortunately, Muhammad’s vision was coming back as he revealed there was no permanent damage with his eye.

And he can be back action sooner rather than later as he just needs to receive clearance from an ophthalmologist for his right eye to compete again. That aside, he will only be given a minimum suspension until April 13 with no contact until April 4.

There were five other fighters, however, who are potentially facing six months out. They include: Ashley Yoder (right ear), Marcelo Rojo (left orbital), Nasrat Haqparast (left fibula), Rafa Garcia (right elbow), and Cortney Casey (right hand and foot).

You can check out the full list of UFC Vegas 21 medical suspensions below courtesy of MixedMartialArts.com:

Belal Muhammad: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist for right eye; minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until April 4

Misha Cirkunov: Suspended until May 13, no contact until April 28

Gavin Tucker: Suspended until April 28, no contact until April 13

Davey Grant: Suspended until April 13, no contact until April 4

Jonathan Martinez: Suspended until April 28, no contact until April 13

Manel Kape: Suspended until April 4, no contact until March 28

Darren Stewart: Suspended until April 28, no contact until April 13

Angela Hill: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist for left eye corneal abrasion; minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until April 13

Ashley Yoder: Must receive clearance from ENT (eye, nose, and throat) doctor for right ear or no contest until Sept. 10

Charles Jourdain: Suspended until April 13, no contact until April 4 (left scalp laceration)

Marcelo Rojo: Must receive clearance from maxillofacial surgeon for maxillofacial bone fractures, must receive clearance from ophthalmologist for left orbital emphysema and left lamina papyracea or no contest until Sept. 10

Ray Rodriguez: Suspended until April 4, no contact until March 28

Nasrat Haqparast: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on positive result from X-ray on left fibula to rule out subacute fracture or no contest until Sept. 10; minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until April 4

Rafa Garcia: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on positive result from X-ray on right elbow to rule out fracture or no contest until Sept. 10; minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until April 4

Cortney Casey: Must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor on positive result from X-ray on right foot and right hand to rule out fracture or no contest until Sept. 10; minimum suspension no contest until April 4, no contact until March 28

Jinh Yu Frey: Suspended until April 4, no contact until March 28

Jason Witt: Suspended until April 13, no contact until April 4

What do you think of the medical suspensions?