UFC Teases All-New Belt Design

The UFC has been stepping their game up on social media in a somewhat ominous way.

The promotion released a pair of short videos that leave more questions than answers.

The first video, released on Instagram, shows what apears to be a gold champioship belt with diamonds incrusted. The short video ends with the date “12.29.2018.”

A week later the UFC posted a follow-up video, this time on Twitter. Again you can clearly see what looks like a gold and diamond title of some sort. The words “UFC World Champion” are visible.

There has been speculation of a championship belt redesign in recent months. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping spoke of a new belt design on his Believe You Me podcast.

“A while ago, a little birdy told me this from the UFC that shall be unnamed,” Bisping said, before worrying that he could be ruining the promotion’s big announcement. “I know they were talking about bringing out new belts, a new designed belt. And they’re going to have, for every country that has won a belt, their flag would be on the belt, represented.”

The date flashed at the end of the videos coincides with the big year-ending pay-per-view. Jon Jones will fight Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title in the evening’s main event.