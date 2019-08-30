UFC Shenzhen Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tomorrow morning (Sat. August 31, 2019) a UFC women’s strawweight title fight will headline UFC on ESPN+ 15.

Jessica Andrade puts her title up for grabs in enemy territory against Chinese star Weili Zhang. It will be the first UFC title fight in the history of China. Also, an explosive welterweight co-main event is on the books. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos takes on China’s own Li Jingliang. The 170-pound matchup has potential Fight Of The Night candidate written all over it.

Check out the UFC Shenzhen full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.

UFC Shenzhen Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 6:00 a.m. ET):

Women’s strawweight: (C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

(C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa

Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa Women’s catchweight (129 pounds): Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue Welterweight: Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 3:00 a.m. ET):

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park Bantamweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés Women’s bantamweight: Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio

Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio Bantamweight: Batgerel Danaa vs. Heili Alateng

What do you think about the UFC Shenzhen card? Will you be waking up early to watch?