UFC Shenzhen Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. August 31, 2019) a UFC women’s strawweight title fight will headline UFC on ESPN+ 15.
Jessica Andrade puts her title up for grabs in enemy territory against Chinese star Weili Zhang. It will be the first UFC title fight in the history of China. Also, an explosive welterweight co-main event is on the books. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos takes on China’s own Li Jingliang. The 170-pound matchup has potential Fight Of The Night candidate written all over it.
Check out the UFC Shenzhen full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.
UFC Shenzhen Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 6:00 a.m. ET):
- Women’s strawweight: (C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang
- Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa
- Women’s catchweight (129 pounds): Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue
- Welterweight: Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 3:00 a.m. ET):
- Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park
- Bantamweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- Light heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés
- Women’s bantamweight: Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procopio
- Bantamweight: Batgerel Danaa vs. Heili Alateng
What do you think about the UFC Shenzhen card? Will you be waking up early to watch?
