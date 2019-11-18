UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions: Jan Blachowicz Sits For 180 Days

Spread the word!













We now have the UFC Sao Paulo medical suspensions to pass along following UFC on ESPN+ 22 this past weekend.

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz took a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza after five rounds of fighting. In the co-main event, Paul Craig and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua fought to a draw after 15 minutes of fighting in the light heavyweight division.

Now, the fighters have received their suspensions after doing battle in Brazil. Check out the full UFC Sao Paulo medical suspensions below.

UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended 180 days or until x-rays of both feet are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Paul Craig: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Mauricio Rua: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Jared Gordon: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by otolaryngologist; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Andre Muniz: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Antonio Arroyo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Wellington Turman: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Markus Perez: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

James Krause: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by neurologist; also suspended 60 days with with no contact for 45 days.

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Bobby Green: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Randy Brown: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Warlley Alves: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Douglas de Andrade: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Renan Barao: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Ariane Lipski: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Isabella de Padua: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Tracy Cortez: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Vanessa Melo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

