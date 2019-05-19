UFC Rochester Bonuses: Aspen Ladd & Sijara Eubanks Bank An Extra $50K

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) UFC Rochester took place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

The preliminary card really delivered and produced some exciting fights and finishes. Grant Dawson pulled off a spectacular rear-naked choke victory over Michael Trizano in the second round. The finish was good enough for a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, UFC newcomer Michel Pereira made waves on social media for his spectacular finishes and flashy fight style on the regional scene. He didn’t disappoint against Danny Roberts, finishing his opponent with a flying knee in just under two minutes. Pereira will also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks put on a tremendous women’s bantamweight bout to headline the ESPN+ preliminary card. After three hard-fought rounds, Ladd took home the unanimous decision, but both women leave with an extra $50,000 bonus for Fight Of The Night.