Video – UFC PR team meets to discuss Sean Strickland’s unsavory comments ahead of Adesanya fight

ByCraig Pekios
Sean Strickland is keeping the UFC PR department busy.

Despite being a former middleweight world champion, the first thing that comes to a fan’s mind when they’re asked about Strickland is his mouth—more specifically what comes out of it.

Over the last couple of years, ‘Tarzan’ has seen his star rise significantly, though little of it has to do with his talent. Make no mistake, he is talented, as evidenced by his lights-out performance against Israel Adesanya and his solid showing at UFC 302 against Paulo Costa.

Instead, Strickland often sees himself either praised or loathed by fans due to his often controversial and sometimes downright vile commentaries.

Recently, a clip from Fight Inc: Inside the UFC episode two has been making the rounds online, showing a behind-the-scenes look at a UFC PR meeting to discuss some of Sean Strickland’s more unsavory comments ahead of his UFC 293 title tilt with ‘The Last Stylebender’ in September.

UFC PR team failed to keep Sean Strickland in check

Considering Strickland spent a majority of the pre-fight press conference lambasting Adesanya and accusing the two-time titleholder of having an immensely inappropriate relationship with his dog, it’s safe to say that the UFC’s public relations team could have found a better use of their time.

