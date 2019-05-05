UFC Ottawa Results: Andrew Sanchez Grinds Out A Win Over Marc-André Barriault

Spread the word!













The UFC Ottawa main card kicked off with a middleweight match up between Andrew Sanchez and Marc-André Barriault.

As always, LowkickMMA has you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 9 from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada as they happen.

Sanchez (10-4) looked to win his second straight on Saturday night. The 31-year-old American most recently defeated Markus Perez at UFC Lincoln last August.

As for Barriault (11-1). “The Power Bar” made his promotional debut in Ottawa. Typically a light heavyweight, Barriault will compete at 185-pounds in the UFC.

Round One

The fighters touch gloves to begin the round. Sanchez faints a takedown as Barriault moves forward. Sanchez gets in on and takes down the Canadian. He pins Barriault and lands a couple of right hands to his head. Sanchez postures up and traps his legs. He drops some elbows then is forced to control Barriault’s position. He lands a few more rights to the face but Barriault gets back to his feet using a wizzer. Sanchez lands a few knees inside the clinch but Barriault manages to get Sanchez off him with an elbow. Barriault pops his jab in Sanchez’ face. Sanchez wings an overhand left that misses the mark. Barriault defends a takedown and lands a right hand on Sanchez. 20 seconds left in the opening round. The fighters trade right hands as the horn sounds.

Round Two

Sanchez lands a leg kick to start round two. Barriault wades in with a looping left hand that misses Sanchez. Sanchez shoots a takedown but the Canadian defends and cracks Sanchez with a right hand for his effort. Sanchez goes low with a kick then goes high. Barriault lands an overhand right. He follows it up with a clean straight left. Sanchez buries a body kick but eats a right from Barriault. The American tries to clinch but Barriault shoves him off. He lands an uppercut and presses Sanchez against the cage. The fighters trade right hands. Sanchez reveres positions and puts Barriault on the cage. He lands an uppercut, Barriault lands an uppercut of his own. Crazy. Both men open up with a flurry. Sanchez backs off and the fighters circle away from the cage. Barriault lands a one-two, then an uppercut. Sanchez answers with a straight right. Barriault a right, then a left. He goes to the body as the round ends.

Round Three

Sanchez lands a lazy leg kick to open the round. Barriault has a pep in his step here in the final stanza. Another leg kick from Sanchez. Barriault circles right and lands a left. The American clinches and lands a knee down the middle. Barriault goes to the body with a left hook. Sanchez wades in with a one-two-one. He follows straight away with a takedown attempt but the Canadian defends as his back is on the cage. Sanchez works for the takedown and lands a sneaky trip on Barriault. Sanchez lands a few minimal punches as he works for a better position. Barriault gets back to his feet but he gives up his back in the process. He defends Sanchez’ takedown attempts but the American is relentless on a single leg. Good work from Barriault to defend but the clock is ticking here with 20 seconds in the fight. Barriault jumps for a choke as the fight ends.

Andrew Sanchez defeats Marc-André Barriault via unanimous decision (29-28×3)