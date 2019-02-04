UFC on ESPN+ 4 Official Poster Released

The official UFC on ESPN+ 4 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to keep this new era rolling.

The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can check out here:

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 is set to take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The main card will air on ESPN + as well as the preliminary card.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card for the show:

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drew Dober

Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Sérgio Moraes

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Jeff Hughes

Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Omari Akhmedov

Women’s Bantamweight: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender

