In the main event of UFC Greenville, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung returns to take on Renato Moicano.

Round 1:

A huge overhand drops Moicano immediately. Jung gets Moicano’s back, and he is bleeding profusely. Some nasty ground-and-pound for Jung, and it’s over!!!! Wow!

Official Result: Chan Sung Jung def. Renato Moicano via R1 KO (punches, 0:58)