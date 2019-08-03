UFC Newark Results: Kennedy Nzechukwu Outlasts Darko Stosic

Spread the word!













Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout opens the main card of the UFC Newark event:

Round 1: Stosic comes out throwing heavy leg kicks to chop down the big man. Stosic failed on a single-leg takedown. They clinched up for a moment before separating. Nzechukwu is stalking Stosic trying to land a step-in knee. Stosic blitzed him with strikes up against the fence.

Round 2: Nzechukwu was kicked low and there was a pause in the action. Nzechukwu is pushing forward but Stopsic is doing well back walking and keep his range. Nzechukwu keeping a strong presence but his output is shrinking. Nzechukwu made good changes in between rounds as he is blocking leg kicks. Stosic had a busted nose that was bothering him. Stosic hit him again with a low shot, which resulted in a point being taken away.

Round 3: Stosic lands a huge combo and a takedown. Nzechukwu got back to his feet. Stosic landed a third nut shot and the doctor was called in. We got back to action with Nzechukwu landing a jab and Stosic goes right back to inside leg kicks. Stosic clinched briefly before they exchanged. Stosic got a takedown before the big man stood up.

Results: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)