UFC Newark Highlights: Jim Miller Quickly Renders Clay Guida Unconscious

UFC Newark has proved to be an extraordinary night of finishes, and the lightweight clash between Jim Miller and Clay Guida didn’t disappoint.

Both men came out ready to exchange heavy leather. Guida rocked Miller with a big shot, but Miller responded with one of his own, also rocking Guida. Miller decided to pull guard into a guillotine choke, and Guida couldn’t escape, and subsequently was choked unconscious.

What did you make of Miller’s quick win over Guida in Newark?