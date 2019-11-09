UFC Moscow Staff Predictions: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 21 will go down tomorrow afternoon (Sat. November 9, 2019) from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. In the main event of the night, featherweights Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar will go head-to-head.

The winner could very well be on their way to receiving a highly-ranked opponent next. We here at LowKickMMA have compiled our UFC Moscow staff predictions for the Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar main event. Check them out below.

UFC Moscow Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

This is a very interesting matchup. Kattar should have a big edge in the standup department, but Magomedsharipov will have a big advantage himself, in the grappling. However, Kattar has proven to have sick knockout power, and I have a funny feeling he’s going to be able to connect on Magomedsharipov and hand him his first loss under the UFC banner. (Prediction: Calvin Kattar)

Abhinav Kini:

Calvin Kattar should not be slept on. He’s an excellent striker with knockout power. However, I feel he would have benefited more if this was a five-rounder. I see Zabit Magomedsharipov just about edging him on his way to a decision victory, especially in front of a Russian crowd. (Prediction: Zabit Magomedsharipov)

What do you make of our predictions for Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar? Who are you picking?