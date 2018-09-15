UFC Moscow Bonuses: Oleinik Banks $50k For Submitting Hunt

This morning (Sat. September 15, 2018) the UFC made its debut in Moscow, Russia.

On the preliminary card, Magomed Ankalaev pulled off a spectacular first-round knockout win over Marcin Prachnio. Ankalaev hit Prachnio with a head-kick that rendered his opponent unconscious. His victory earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus worth $50,000.

Also on the prelims, bantamweights Petr Yan and Jin Soo Son put on a great back-and-forth contest. Yan ultimately won the fight on the judges’ scorecards via unanimous decision, but due to the fact that Son missed weight, he is ineligible to collect his awarded $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus. Because of this, an extra Performance Of The Night bonus was given out.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz submitted Nikita Krylov in the second round with a D’arce choke. His dominant performance earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus for $50,000.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, Aleksei Oleinik was able to submit Mark Hunt with a rear-naked choke to earn his 47th career submission victory. The impressive feat earned him a Performance Of The Night bonus and an extra $50,000.