UFC Minneapolis Results: Joseph Benavidez Puts Jussier Formiga Away

In the co-main event of UFC Minneapolis, flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga go head-to-head.

Round 1:

A nice kick to the body for Benavidez, and he follows up with another. Benavidez comes inside and clips Formiga with a nice overhand. Formiga catches Benavidez with some hooks as he comes inside. Both men land inside the pocket, and Benavidez is cut near his left eye. Benavidez rushes inside with some strikes and now presses Formiga against the cage.

A nice knee lands for Formiga, and Benavidez falls after a leg kick. A beautiful scramble from both men on the ground, as the action ends up standing with Formiga locking up Benavidez with a standing choke. Benavidez fights free before the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Benavidez opens up with another nice kick to the body. Formiga just misses on a big spinning elbow, but catches Benavidez with a right hand coming inside the pocket. A nice back suplex takedown from Formiga, who almost takes the back, but Benavidez scrambles beautifully again to end up in half guard on top.

Formiga gets to his feet and is able to separate. Benavidez lands a nice straight right hand. A huge head kick lands for Benavidez and he has Formiga rocked. Big shots pouring on for Benavidez against the cage, and that’s it. What a finish.

Official Result: Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga via R2 TKO (head kick and punches, 4:47)