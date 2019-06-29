UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Dalcha Lungiambula Destroys Dequan Townsend With Elbows

Spread the word!













Every fight thus far on the UFC Minneapolis preliminary card has ended with a finish, and Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend at light heavyweight was no different.

The two heavy-hitters engaged in a back-and-forth slugfest for three rounds, however, Lungiambula was able to plant Townsend to the canvas early in the third with a beautiful counter shot. Lungiambula was able to mount Townsend and deliver some nasty elbows that subsequently forced the referee to call the action off.

Check out the finish here:

Our coverage of UFC Minneapolis rolls on throughout the night. Follow along with us at this link here.