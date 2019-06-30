UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Snipes Jussier Formiga With Head Kick Finish

Spread the word!













UFC Minneapolis might just be one of the most entertaining events the Las Vegas-based promotion has put on in recent memory. Even the flyweights were getting in on the fun of finishing fights inside the Target Center.

Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga put on a very fun co-main event in Minneapolis. However, it was Benavidez who connected with a huge head kick in the second round, which stunned Formiga. Benavidez rushed in for the finish, and put Formiga away after he collapsed to the canvas.

Check out the finish here:

