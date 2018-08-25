UFC Lincoln Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC hits Lincoln, Nebraska tonight (Sat. August 25, 2018) from the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut has quite the card in store for fans. In the main event former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on James Vick.
Also, in the co-main event at featherweight Michael Johnson returns to face Andre Fili. Jake Ellenberger will also face Bryan Barbarena, and Mickey Gall opens the FS2 prelims against George Sullivan.
Check out the full UFC Lincoln fight card, start times and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)
- Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson
- Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill
- Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger
- Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga
- Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams
Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET)
- Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. James Krause
- Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. Andrew Sanchez
- Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6:30 P.M. ET)
- Women’s flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck
- Bantamweight: Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya