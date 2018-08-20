UFC Lightweight Causes Fatal Crash On Florida Highway

A UFC lightweight caused a five-vehicle crash this past weekend (Sat., August 18, 2018) in Davie, Florida.

Desmond Green triggered the accident on Interstate 75 and only sustained minor injuries. Two other individuals were killed in the crash and another is fighting for her life in a hospital.

lvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, detailed how the crash went down (via MMA Mania):

“Desmond Green, 28, was driving a Dodge Durango north when he lost control of his SUV just before 6:15 a.m. near Sheridan Street. Green’s SUV veered into the path of a tractor-trailer, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved three additional vehicles.”

Green has not received any charges or citations at this point. An investigation is still ongoing, however. The reason why Green lost control of his vehicle is still being looked into.

Green was last seen defeating Gleison Tibau in June. He was scheduled to face Mairbek Taisumov at September 15’s UFC Moscow before the crash. His current status is now unknown.

Watch the fallout of the accident via ABC 10 Local News here: