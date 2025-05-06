UFC Legend Breaks Down the Viral ‘100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla’ Debate “Speaks to how little people know” about the fight

The internet has found a new obsession: the “1 gorilla vs 100 men” debate, a hypothetical brawl that’s gone viral thanks to MrBeast and a legion of meme-makers. Enter Chael Sonnen, the MMA legend, master of the microphone, and a man who’s never shied away from a wild fight scenario.

Who would win 100 men or a gorilla?

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the debate, and his breakdown is as entertaining as it is revealing.“There must be a tipping point. This came out two days ago by Mr. Beast. Mr. Beast wants a gorilla versus a hundred men. Now, you get a hundred men because the gorilla so clearly has the advantage. And I agree. I don’t think one guy could beat the gorilla. But with what evidence as fight experts do we come to that conclusion? After all, the gorilla will have absolutely no training,” Sonnen mused, poking at the internet’s faith in raw animal power over human numbers.

Chael Sonnen on 100 Men vs. 1 Gorilla

MMA expert Sonnen, never one to miss a moral jab, added, “Conceptually, I despise the idea of a gorilla being taken out of its comfort zone, used as a prop for entertainment, and then, by the way, being attacked. I just despise that idea. But we’re not being literal here.” No animals were harmed in the making of this meme, but plenty of egos might be.

He continued, “It’s an interesting concept that speaks to how little people know. The idea that a gorilla of any kind-a silverback, a male, a pissed-off gorilla, a happy gorilla, a full-grown gorilla, a baby gorilla, any way that you want to do it-the idea that you could possibly find a hundred men so weak that they couldn’t beat the gorilla is fascinating. But even more fascinating, sadly, is those hundred men do exist.”

Chael Sonnen’s Podcast Remarks Spark Legal Showdown With Former Trump Campaign Advisor

Sonnen’s take mirrors the split seen across social media: some back the gorilla’s brute force, others bet on the overwhelming numbers and (theoretically) coordinated effort of 100 men. Experts note that while gorillas are strong, they’re not invincible, and human cooperation could eventually wear one down-assuming the men don’t start arguing over strategy.

