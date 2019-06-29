UFC Minneapolis Highlights: Amanda Ribas Taps Emily Whitmire In UFC Debut

Spread the word!













The finishes continue as the opening bouts on the UFC Minneapolis card roll on.

In the second bout of the night, UFC women’s strawweight prospects Amanda Ribas and Emily Whitmire went head-to-head after a heated staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins yesterday. Ribas showed an impressive ability to get the fight to the ground. She did exactly that in the second round, securing full mount and reigning down some hard shots.

Whitmire was forced to give up her back, and Ribas jumped right on her neck for the rear-naked choke. Whitmire tapped out, giving Ribas an impressive showing in her promotional debut. Check out the finish here:

Our coverage of UFC Minneapolis rolls on throughout the night. Follow along with us at this link here.