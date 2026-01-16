Latest update suggest Ilia Topuria expected to keep lightweight title despite layoff

Recent updates suggest the UFC has no plans to strip champion Ilia Topuria of his lightweight title. Topuria is currently on a hiatus due to personal reasons and is expected to enter the octagon after the first quarter of 2026.

However, since the Georgian-Spaniard has not defended his 155-pound strap even once after capturing it at UFC 317, and his reason for not fighting now is not an injury or illness, there have been discussions about whether he should be stripped or asked to vacate.

Among others, Paddy Pimblett, who will fight for the interim lightweight strap at UFC 324, opposite Justin Gaethje, also wants Topuria to be stripped if the latter doesn’t know when he will return to fight.

However, as per the latest update by Carlos Contreras Legaspi and Álvaro Colmenero, the UFC has no such plans for ‘El Matador.’ If the 28-year-old cannot return after the first quarter of 2026, the UFC could even have an interim title defense in his absence.

“The UFC is not going to strip Ilia. They’re going to give him all the time that’s necessary. If for some reason they have to have an interim title defense… They would allow it. They have a lot of faith in Topuria’s current status as a star.”

🚨 The UFC have no plans to strip Ilia Topuria of his lightweight title, and will give him however long he needs to comeback



Former UFC champion believes Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev could happen sooner

Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev could happen sooner than fans know. While Makhachev is rumored to make the first defense of his 170-pound championship after Ramadan 2026, Topuria is to meet the soon-to-be-crowned interim champion at UFC 324 on his return.

However, with the UFC White House event drawing closer, everything else may be put on hold, opening the door for blockbuster superfights to happen much sooner. Speaking in a recent interview, Dvalishvili said:

“I know some details from Ilia. It might happen sooner than we imagine.” [via @adjarabetcom, h/t @MMA_PROS_PICK_]

