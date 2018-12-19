UFC Has JacksonWink & ATT’s Instagram Accounts Disabled

Not even the highest profile gyms are allowed to share & use the intellectual property of the UFC on Instagram.

Jackson Wink MMA and the American Top Team have gotten their Instagram accounts tempariliy disabled due to the promotion filing a copyright infringment claim.

Please help. Our @instagram acct. has been disabled for the past week for posting @ufc content. We received 1 warning and never were given an email w/ official explanation or claim tix. We've always posted about our fighters and promoted the ufc events. Any help is appreciated. — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) December 18, 2018

Hey us too! Let’s work together and make Instagram great again! https://t.co/WvtfN8gZcT — JacksonWinkMMA (@JacksonWinkMMA) December 18, 2018

Billion-dollar organizations like the UFC have protocol in place for situations such as this. However, the punishment may not fit the crime. here.

The UFC social media police were on full prowl mode as Black House MMA also revealed they had their account deleted. However, it looks like their account has since been restored.

To be clear, it’s not totally uncommon for the UFC to strike so swiftly. However, for the promotion to come down so hard and fast on such wel-known gyms seems odd.