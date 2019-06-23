UFC Greenville Bonuses: ‘Korean Zombie’ Banks An Extra $50K

Spread the word!













The UFC Greenville bonuses are in following tonight’s (Sat. June 22, 2019) event from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

In the opening bout of the night, Deron Winn made his promotional debut against Eric Spicely. Winn and Spicely put on a tremendous back-and-forth slugfest, but it was Winn who walked away with the unanimous decision victory. However, both men will be taking home $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonuses.

Also on the UFC Greenville preliminary card was an impressive showing by heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who finished Allen Crowder in an astonishing nine seconds. It’s no surprise that Rozenstruik has been awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his amazing knockout win.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung obliterated Renato Moicano with a 58 second knockout win. A wild overhand from Jung dropped Moicano, who was subsequently finished off on the ground. Jung will also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.