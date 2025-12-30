UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Draws Backlash for Comments on Anthony Joshua’s Fatal Car Crash

UFC athlete Bryce Mitchell sparked significant controversy on December 29 when he posted comments suggesting Jake Paul bore responsibility for a tragic car accident in Nigeria that killed two people. The remarks came just 10 days after Anthony Joshua defeated Paul via sixth-round knockout in Miami on December 19.

Bryce Mitchell Draws Backlash for Comments on Anthony Joshua’s Car Accident

Joshua, a 36-year-old British heavyweight and two-time former world champion, was traveling in a Lexus SUV near Lagos on December 23 when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The crash resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, both 36 and members of Joshua’s close circle and training team. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Federal Road Safety Corps officials determined the Lexus was traveling above the speed limit and lost control during an overtaking maneuver. Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo reported that a burst tire caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Mitchell posted the following statement on Instagram: “If you don’t let Jake Paul win, he’s gonna kill you 9 days later. Or kill your best friends. Somebody is going to die if you don’t let him win.” The comment appeared to draw a connection between Joshua’s victory over Paul and the subsequent accident, implying Paul’s defeat somehow triggered the tragedy.

The post drew immediate criticism from combat sports followers and social media users. Commenters questioned Mitchell’s decision to weaponize a genuine tragedy, with one user stating: “This is mad disrespectful and unfunny.” Another response read: “This is an incredibly inappropriate time for conspiracy theories.” Social media users emphasized that the accident resulted from documented mechanical failure and excessive speed, not supernatural causes.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 10: Bryce Mitchell sits on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Mitchell’s history of public statements, such as praising Hitler, has drawn scrutiny from UFC leadership. Dana White, the organization’s president, previously expressed disappointment with Mitchell’s comments on other matters, though no disciplinary action was taken.

Paul confirmed his jaw was broken in two places during the fight and required surgery to have titanium plates fitted. He underwent a liquid diet throughout his recovery. In a social media response to the accident, Paul wrote: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Joshua, following his victory, spoke respectfully of Paul at the post-fight press conference, saying the YouTuber-turned-boxer deserved credit for his effort and willingness to compete against a far more experienced opponent. Joshua has since called out long-time rival Tyson Fury for a potential 2026 bout.