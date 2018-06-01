UFC Fight Night 131 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Fri. June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 is live from Utica, New York in the Adirondack Bank Center.
In the main event of the evening, top-ranked bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes will go head-to-head in a five round fight. The winner could likely get the next crack at the 135-pound championship.
The co-featured fight of the evening is a lightweight throw down between Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel. There are some other great fights set to go down on the card; and you can check out the event’s full fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):
Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes
Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel
Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz
Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders
Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur
Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Sam Alvey
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):
Women’s flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy
Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Chance Rencountre
Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Gleison Tibau
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):
Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodi Esquibel
Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood
Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Jose Torres