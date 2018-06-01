UFC Fight Night 131 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Fri. June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 is live from Utica, New York in the Adirondack Bank Center.

In the main event of the evening, top-ranked bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes will go head-to-head in a five round fight. The winner could likely get the next crack at the 135-pound championship.

The co-featured fight of the evening is a lightweight throw down between Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel. There are some other great fights set to go down on the card; and you can check out the event’s full fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz

Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur

Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Sam Alvey

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Chance Rencountre

Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Gleison Tibau

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET):

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodi Esquibel

Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Jose Torres