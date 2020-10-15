UFC Fight Island 6 is the latest event from the premier MMA promotions current stay on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In the main event, we have a mouth-watering featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and ‘The Korean Zombie. The winner of this bout will likely get the next crack at 145lb king Alexander Volkanovski as well as the added bonus of bragging rights after months of bitter back and forth.

Prior to that the former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is making her flyweight debut against one-time title contender Katlyn Chookagian. UFC Fight Island 6 is home to some of the best MMA matchups you’ll see in 2020. Join LowKickMMA as we preview the five main card fights main card. We’ll be looking at the odds, predicting the winner in each scrap and hopefully winning some money come fight night.

Brian Ortega vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’

Brian Ortega heads into this fight the underdog at +162. The bookmakers are counting on the fact Ortega has not fought in almost two years since suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of former featherweight champion Max Holloway. We tend to agree with the oddsmakers on this one. Ortega is biting off a bit much for his first fight back. The favourite Chan Sung Jung AKA ‘The Korean Zombie’ is better than any fighter Ortega has ever beat and is rightly fancied at odds of -185. He’s been active as of late and is looking sharp. Jung is the better striker, and he hits hard. He should have the ability to avoid getting into too many grappling exchanges with Ortega and ultimately pick up the win. ‘The Korean Zombie’ is certainly someone we will be adding to our UFC Fight Island 6 parlay.

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

Katlyn Chookagian is only a slight underdog heading into this bout at odds of +125. We’d actually fancy her to beat pretty much any other featherweight fighter besides Jessica Andrade. The Brazilian knockout artist is moving up in weight and we expect it to be the making of her. Andrade was always considered a huge 115lb fighter. With an easier cut and thinner division, she should be able to dominate – until she comes up against the champion. The -150 favourite Andrade should make a statement in the UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event this weekend. We’re actually tempted to pick her to get the finish against Chookagian at +220.

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

This is a fun fight between two young light-heavyweight prospects. Jimmy Crute is one of the biggest favourites on this card at odds of -350 and you can see why. He has much more UFC experience and several wins of top tier opposition. The underdog, Modestas Bukauskas doesn’t have the same pedigree but has been rapidly improving as of late. The London based Lithuanian fighter looked sensational in his UFC debut earlier this year and was even awarded a performance of the night bonus. At odds of +275 it’s hard not to pick Bukauskas to do it again in what should be a 50/50 fight.

Claudio Silva vs. James Krause

This is a second fight on the bounce we are actually backing the underdog. Claudio Silva has been priced at +140 heading into this one and it’s not really clear why. The Brazilian submission specialist has been in great form as of late. Since returning from a four-year layoff Silva has tapped three consecutive opponents. His one career loss was in his MMA debut 13 years ago. James Krause is a tough, game fighter who will give him hell but as of late seems to be more focused on training the next wave of athletes. Just 13 days’ notice for this fight but the bookmakers still fancy his chances at odds of -170.

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Thomas Almeida was once one of the most promising prospects in MMA. After back-to-back losses, he took some time away from fighting. Almost three years later he returns the favourite against Jonathan Martinez – the bookmakers have him at odds of -125. Almeida is a wrecking machine at his best and we predict he will look close to that against Martinez who is only a slight underdog at +100.