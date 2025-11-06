Dignitaries from Around The Globe Expected to Attend Lavish UFC White House Event

A report from Variety has suggested that dignitaries from around the world will be in attendance for next summer’s proposed UFC White House event.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you will be well aware of the fact that the UFC is going to be investing a lot into making a show at the White House work next June. It has been the talk of the mixed martial arts space for many months now, and although we are still seven months away from it actually happening, it’s already starting to have a ‘UFC 300‘ kind of feel to it.

It’s going to be a special occasion no matter which way you look at it, and Dana White is going to make sure of that, as he did with the Noche UFC event at the Sphere. The promotion continues to grow in popularity with each and every passing year, and you would have to imagine that this is the kind of card that would draw a lot of casual fans back into the mix alongside the regular hardcores.

As per the aforementioned report from Variety, Paramount are going to play a big role in taking this to the next level after they were able to secure the TV rights for the MMA leader.

UFC White House set for huge plans

The report indicates that Paramount chief David Ellison is going to do everything in his power to make this a blockbuster event, as you would expect. Donald Trump has already greenlit the early plans, with ‘dignitaries’ from across the globe attending a dinner prior to heading out to the Octagon where the event will take place.

It’s not clear as to whether or not they will be in attendance for the entire card or just the ‘main event’ as has been noted in the article. As we know, the discussed date is June 14th, 2026 which will run alongside Trump’s 80th birthday.

It was always likely that we would see some big names in attendance, but this confirms that the Ultimate Fighting Championship wants to go above and beyond to really make a statement as their influence and power continues to grow in the combat sports realm.