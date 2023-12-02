UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Live Streams, Start Times, Full Card

On the road for the first time since last month’s visit to New York City, the Octagon is set to land in the Moody Center tonight in Austin, Texas – hosting a ‘Fight Night’ billed card featuring a pair of eye-catching lightweight scraps atop the showcase at UFC Austin.

Taking main event honors, perennial lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush returns to the Octagon for the first time since June, taking on Armenian grappler, Armen Tsarukyan over the course of five rounds.

Sidelined since co-headlining UFC 289 in Canada earlier this summer, Kings MMA staple, Dariush saw his stunning eight-fight winning streak come to an end in the form of a first round ground strikes TKO loss to former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira.



As for Tsarukyan, the highly-touted lightweight contender, who holds the number eight rank in the division, has landed two consecutive wins recently, defeating both Damir Ismagulov, and then stopping Joaquim Silva with strikes back in June to boot.

Remaining on the card following the removal of his opponent, Dan Hooker through a fractured arm injury, perennial contender, Bobby Green makes a co-main event return, taking on short-notice replacement, Jalin Turner at UFC Austin.

Last time out, Green, who submitted former interim champion, Tony Ferguson back in July, stopped the surging, Grant Dawson with a 33-second KO at UFC Vegas 80 in October.

As for Turner, the Dana White’s Contender Series staple takes on Green off the back of consecutive defeats to lightweight contenders, Hooker, and Polish standout, Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC Austin Start Times:

UFC Austint takes place from Moody Center in Texas tonight, with an early start time of 4 p.m. ET on deck for the promotion’s return to ‘The Lone Star State’.

Giddy up Austin, it's about to go down 🤠#UFCAustin | LIVE on ESPN | 7pmET/4pmPT



[ B2YB @OriginBJJ ] pic.twitter.com/hKP7v8EUa1 — UFC (@ufc) December 2, 2023

UFC Austin Live Streams:

UFC Austin can be viewed in North America from 4 p.m. onwards on ESPN+ – including main card viewing at 7 p.m. ET – while fans in Ireland and the United Kingdom can tune in through UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports.

UFC Austin Full Card:

Below, catch the entire main card and preliminary card ahead of the tonight’s event.

Main Card –

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Deivson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Preliminary Card –

Bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Middleweight: Zach Reese vs. Cody Brundage

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki

Light Heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden

Flyweight: Veronica hard vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth