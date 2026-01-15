UFC 325 Main Card Bout Scrapped After Australian Fighter Suffers Severe ACL Injury In Training

The UFC 325 lineup is now short one fight after the recent withdrawal.

The UFC’s second numbered event of 2026 is set for January 31, with the action rolling into February 1 in Australia, at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

With just over two weeks to go before the event, light heavyweight Jimmy Crute revealed on Wednesday that he has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 325 main-card opener against Dustin Jacoby after tearing his ACL in training.

The 29-year-old Melbourne native shared in a social media video that he is deeply frustrated by the setback, noting that the severity of the injury could keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

“I have some pretty disappointing news,” Crute said on Instagram. “On Monday, I completely ruptured my ACL. I’m out of my fight on February 1 against Dustin. I’m extremely disappointed. I’m obviously very disappointed and gutted, but I think I can use this opportunity to grow with patience. In nine, 10 months, I’ll come back stronger. More in tune with my body, stronger legs. God is good, and there’s a reason for this, so, yeah. Little speed bump, but I’ll be back stronger.”

Crute was coming off back-to-back submission victories in 2025, most recently finishing Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth in September. Prior to that rebound, “The Brute” endured a difficult stretch, going 2-4-2 across his last eight Octagon appearances.

Although he earned his UFC contract with an impressive knockout of Chris Birchler on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2018, consistency has proven elusive at the sport’s highest level. As it stands, Crute holds a 6-4-2 record in the UFC.

It remains unclear whether Jacoby will stay on the UFC 325 card against a short-notice replacement or if the matchup will be rescheduled for a later date.

What Does The Current UFC 325 Lineup Feature?

With the Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby matchup officially scrapped, the UFC 325 card now stands at 14 bouts. The event will be headlined by reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who puts his title on the line against Diego Lopes in a rematch.

Here’s what the current UFC 325 lineup looks like:

Main Card

Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Preliminary Card

Lightweight bout: Quillan Salkilld vs. Rongzhu

Light heavyweight bout: Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Welterweight bout: Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Middleweight bout: Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Featherweight bout: Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha

Middleweight bout: Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Lightweight bout: Sangwook Kim vs. Dom Mar Fan

Featherweight bout: Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay

Bantamweight bout: Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui

Flyweight bout: Aaron Tau vs. Namsrai Batbayar