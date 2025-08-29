UFC 322 Announces Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates Welterweight Bout

UFC 322 received a significant addition to its fight card with the announcement of former welterweight champion Leon Edwards facing Carlos Prates on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC President Dana White confirmed the matchup during an Instagram Live session on Thursday evening, adding another compelling bout to an already stacked card.

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

“Rocky” Leon Edwards enters the contest seeking to snap a troubling two-fight losing streak. The 33-year-old Birmingham native suffered back-to-back defeats, first losing his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July, then suffering his first career submission loss against Sean Brady at UFC London in March. The Brady defeat marked a particularly difficult night for Edwards, who was submitted via choke in the fourth round after being controlled on the ground for the majority of the fight.

“The Nightmare” Prates, meanwhile, enters the bout riding momentum from his spectacular first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 319 earlier this month. The Brazilian striker landed a devastating spinning back elbow with one second remaining in the opening round, delivering what many consider a contender for Knockout of the Year. The victory allowed Prates to bounce back from his first UFC loss, a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry in April.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Carlos Prates of Brazil reacts after his victory against Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

The 32-year-old has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous finishers in the welterweight division. Since joining the UFC, Prates has compiled a 5-1 record with five knockouts, establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the 170-pound weight class. His professional record stands at 22 wins and 7 losses, with 17 victories coming by way of knockout.

UFC 322 will be headlined by champion versus champion matchups, with Jack Della Maddalena defending his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event. The co-main event features women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against former strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Edwards finds himself in a crucial position. Currently ranked fourth in the welterweight division, another defeat could potentially eliminate him from future title contention. His previous championship reign included notable victories over Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, with his knockout of Usman at UFC 278 considered one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

Prates specifically called for this matchup following his victory over Neal, requesting Dana White to book him against Edwards for the UFC’s planned event in Rio de Janeiro. While initially hoping to compete in Brazil, Prates accepted the New York venue to secure the high-profile opponent.

This bout represents a crossroads fight for both competitors, with Edwards needing a victory to remain in title contention and Prates seeking to establish himself among the elite welterweight contenders. The November 15 date at Madison Square Garden provides the perfect stage for what promises to be an explosive welterweight encounter.