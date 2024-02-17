UFC 298 fight purses revealed: Ex-Champion Henry Cejudo set to receive just $150,000 for return
Official guaranteed minimum fight purses for tonight’s UFC 298 card in Anaheim, California have been obtained from the state’s athletic commission, with fans questioning the purse of former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, who is guaranteed just $150,000 for tonight’s main card title eliminator with Merab Dvalishvili.
Returning to the Honda Center tonight for the first time in two years, the Octagon lands in Anaheim with a championship headliner taking curtain-closing honors in California.
Headlining tonight’s UFC 298 card; an undisputed featherweight title fight between incumbent gold holder, Alexander Volkanovski, and incoming title challenger, Ilia Topuria – with the Spaniard attempting to capture gold and improve on his blistering unbeaten record.
UFC 298 fight purse minimums revealed
And in the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker takes on the returning Brazilian challenger, Paulo Costa in a high-stakes clash to boot.
As per guaranteed minimum pursues filed with the California State Athletic Commission, as obtained by reporter, Manouk Akopyan, defending champion, Volkanovski is set to receive a flat purse of $750,000 – while challenge, Topuria is set to land $350,000.
Making his comeback tonight in a high-stakes, expected championship eliminator against Georgian force, Dvalishvili, Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo’s purse has been called into question by fans – who have asked how the former two-weight champion is earning a minimum of $150,000.
Below, find the entire minimum guaranteed fight purses for UFC 298 obtained from CSAC – including both show purses and win bonuses:
Andrea Lee: $70,000 + $70,000
Miranda Maverick: $75,000 + $75,000
Oban Elliott: $10,000 + $10,000
Valentine Woodburn: $15,000 + $15,000
Josh Quinlan: $12,000 + $12,000
Danny Barlow: $10,000 + $10,000
Zhang Minyang: $10,000 + $10,000
Brendson Ribeiro: $10,000 + $10,000
Rinya Nakamura: $23,000 + $23,000
Carlos Vera: $12,000 + $12,000
Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $100,000 + $100,000
Pascall Saumani: $23,000 + $23,000
Amanda Lemos: $80,000 + $80,000
Mackenzie Dern: $200,000 + $200,000
Anthony Hernandez: $66,000 + $66,000
Roman Kopylov: $80,000 + $80,000
Merab Dvalishvili: $105,000 + $105,000
Henry Cejudo: $150,000 + $150,000
Geoff Neal: $108,000 + $108,000
Ian Garry: $55,000 + $55,000
Robert Whittaker: $300,000 + $100,000
Paulo Costa: $250,000 + $100,000
Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000 flat
Ilia Topuria: $350,000 flat