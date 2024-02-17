UFC 298 fight purses revealed: Ex-Champion Henry Cejudo set to receive just $150,000 for return

Official guaranteed minimum fight purses for tonight’s UFC 298 card in Anaheim, California have been obtained from the state’s athletic commission, with fans questioning the purse of former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, who is guaranteed just $150,000 for tonight’s main card title eliminator with Merab Dvalishvili.

Returning to the Honda Center tonight for the first time in two years, the Octagon lands in Anaheim with a championship headliner taking curtain-closing honors in California.

Headlining tonight’s UFC 298 card; an undisputed featherweight title fight between incumbent gold holder, Alexander Volkanovski, and incoming title challenger, Ilia Topuria – with the Spaniard attempting to capture gold and improve on his blistering unbeaten record.

UFC 298 fight purse minimums revealed

And in the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker takes on the returning Brazilian challenger, Paulo Costa in a high-stakes clash to boot.

As per guaranteed minimum pursues filed with the California State Athletic Commission, as obtained by reporter, Manouk Akopyan, defending champion, Volkanovski is set to receive a flat purse of $750,000 – while challenge, Topuria is set to land $350,000.

​Making his comeback tonight in a high-stakes, expected championship eliminator against Georgian force, Dvalishvili, Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo’s purse has been called into question by fans – who have asked how the former two-weight champion is earning a minimum of $150,000.

Below, find the entire minimum guaranteed fight purses for UFC 298 obtained from CSAC – including both show purses and win bonuses:

Andrea Lee: $70,000 + $70,000

Miranda Maverick: $75,000 + $75,000

Oban Elliott: $10,000 + $10,000

Valentine Woodburn: $15,000 + $15,000

Josh Quinlan: $12,000 + $12,000

Danny Barlow: $10,000 + $10,000

Zhang Minyang: $10,000 + $10,000

Brendson Ribeiro: $10,000 + $10,000

Rinya Nakamura: $23,000 + $23,000

Carlos Vera: $12,000 + $12,000

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $100,000 + $100,000

Pascall Saumani: $23,000 + $23,000

Amanda Lemos: $80,000 + $80,000

Mackenzie Dern: $200,000 + $200,000

Anthony Hernandez: $66,000 + $66,000

Roman Kopylov: $80,000 + $80,000

Merab Dvalishvili: $105,000 + $105,000

Henry Cejudo: $150,000 + $150,000

Geoff Neal: $108,000 + $108,000

Ian Garry: $55,000 + $55,000

Robert Whittaker: $300,000 + $100,000

Paulo Costa: $250,000 + $100,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $750,000 flat

Ilia Topuria: $350,000 flat