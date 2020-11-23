Title challengers Alex Perez and Jennifer Maia failed in their quests to become champions at UFC 255 — and they will now face six-month medical suspensions.

Perez suffered a first-round submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo in their flyweight headliner on Saturday while Maia was outpointed by Valentina Shevchenko in their women’s flyweight title encounter in the co-main event.

Although it seemed like Perez took little damage during the fight, he suffered a hand injury and will now require an X-ray and doctor’s clearance if he wants to compete before May.

Maia, meanwhile, suffered a broken nose and will also require a doctor’s clearance. The Brazilian is also suspended mandatorily until January 6 with no contact until mid December.

In addition, the likes of Cynthia Calvillo, Brandon Royval, Joaquin Buckley, Ariane Lipski, Nicolas Dalby, Daniel Rodriguez and Alan Jouban are also facing potential six-month sits for various injuries.

You can check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via Mixed Martial Arts):

DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO – No suspension

ALEX PEREZ – Suspended until 5/21/21, pending X-Rays & doctor’s clearance for right hand injury.

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO – No suspension

JENNIFER MAIA – Suspended until 5/21/21, pending doctor’s clearance for broken nose; minimum suspension until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

TIM MEANS – Suspended until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20, for right knee injury.

MIKE PERRY – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20, for facial contusions.

KATLYN CHOOKAGIAN – No suspension

CYNTHIA CALVILLO – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending MRI & doctor’s clearance for right shoulder injury; minimum suspension until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20.

PAUL CRAIG – No suspension

SHOGUN RUA – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20 for elbow injury.

BRANDON MORENO – No suspension

BRANDON ROYVAL – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending MRI and doctor’s clearance for right shoulder injury; minimum suspension until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20.

JOAQUIN BUCKLEY – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending X-Rays & doctor's clearance for right hand injury.

JORDAN WRIGHT – Suspended until 01/06/21.

JORDAN WRIGHT – Suspended until 01/06/21.

ARIANE LIPSKI – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending doctor’s clearance for left orbital bone fracture; minimum suspension until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

NICOLAS DALBY – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending X-Rays & doctor's clearance for right foot and right elbow injuries; minimum suspension until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20.

DANIEL RODRIGUEZ – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending X-Rays & doctor’s clearance for right hand injury; minimum suspension until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20.

DANIEL RODRIGUEZ – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending X-Rays & doctor's clearance for right hand injury; minimum suspension until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20.

ALAN JOUBAN – Suspended until 05/21/21, pending doctor's clearance for broken nose; minimum suspension until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

JARED GOODEN – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

JARED GOODEN – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

KYLE DAUKAUS – No suspension.

DUSTIN STOLTZFUS – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

DUSTIN STOLTZFUS – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20.

SASHA PALATNIKOV – Suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20, due to lacerations.

LOUIS COSCE – Suspended until 01/21/21, no contact until 01/06/21.

What do you think of the UFC 255 medical suspensions?