UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Bank Big

By
Jon Fuentes
-
We have the UFC 245 salaries list to pass along ahead of tomorrow’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington lead the way, as they’ll compete for the 170-pound championship, with $500,000 paydays each. Also, featherweight champion Max Holloway will pocket $350,000 for his title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, who will make $250,000 for the title fight.

In the third title bout of the night, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes pockets $350,000 in show money and will earn an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for the challenger, Germaine de Randamie, she demands a $100,000 fee for the title opportunity. Here’s the full list of UFC 245 salaries, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 245 Salaries

  • Kamaru Usman: $500,000
  • Colby Covington: $500,000
  • Max Holloway: $350,000
  • Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000
  • Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win
  • Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
  • Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win
  • Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win
  • Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win
  • Urijah Faber: $250,000
  • Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win
  • Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
  • Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
  • Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win
  • Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
  • Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
  • Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win
  • Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win
  • Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win
  • Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
  • Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
  • Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
  • Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)
  • Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
  • Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
  • Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

