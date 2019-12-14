UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Bank Big

We have the UFC 245 salaries list to pass along ahead of tomorrow’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington lead the way, as they’ll compete for the 170-pound championship, with $500,000 paydays each. Also, featherweight champion Max Holloway will pocket $350,000 for his title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, who will make $250,000 for the title fight.
In the third title bout of the night, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes pockets $350,000 in show money and will earn an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for the challenger, Germaine de Randamie, she demands a $100,000 fee for the title opportunity. Here’s the full list of UFC 245 salaries, courtesy of MMA Fighting.
UFC 245 Salaries
- Kamaru Usman: $500,000
- Colby Covington: $500,000
- Max Holloway: $350,000
- Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000
- Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win
- Germaine de Randamie: $100,000
- Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win
- Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win
- Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win
- Urijah Faber: $250,000
- Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win
- Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
- Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win
- Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win
- Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
- Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
- Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win
- Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win
- Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win
- Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
- Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
- Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
- Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)
- Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win
- Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win
What do you think about the UFC 245 salaries?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Mike Perry Wants To Step In Against Robbie Lawler At UFC 245
- Jon Jones Takes Plea Deal Following Strip Club Incident Charge
- Second Suspect In Aniah Blanchard’s Disappearance Arrested