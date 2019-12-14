UFC 245 Salaries: Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Bank Big

Spread the word!













We have the UFC 245 salaries list to pass along ahead of tomorrow’s (Sat. December 14, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main eventers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington lead the way, as they’ll compete for the 170-pound championship, with $500,000 paydays each. Also, featherweight champion Max Holloway will pocket $350,000 for his title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, who will make $250,000 for the title fight.

In the third title bout of the night, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes pockets $350,000 in show money and will earn an additional $100,000 if she wins. As for the challenger, Germaine de Randamie, she demands a $100,000 fee for the title opportunity. Here’s the full list of UFC 245 salaries, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 245 Salaries

Kamaru Usman: $500,000

Colby Covington: $500,000

Max Holloway: $350,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $110,000 to show, $110,000 to win

Jose Aldo: $400,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Petr Yan: $66,000 to show, $66,000 to win

Urijah Faber: $250,000

Mike Perry: $90,000 to show, $90,000 to win

Geoff Neal: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Ketlen Vieira: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Irene Aldana: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Ian Heinisch: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Omari Akhemedov: $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Matt Brown: $80,000 to show, $80,000 to win

Ben Saunders: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Chase Hooper: $24,000 to show, $24,000 to win

Daniel Teymur: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Brandon Moreno: $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Kai-Kara France: $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Jessica Eye: $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win (Eye will pay $14,400 of her show money as penalty for missing weight on Friday)

Viviane Araujo: $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win

Puna Soriano: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Oskar Piechota: $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

What do you think about the UFC 245 salaries?