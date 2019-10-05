UFC 243 Weigh-In Results & Video: Title Fight Official

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. October 5, 2019) night, UFC 243 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event of the night, undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on interim champion Israel Adesanya to unify their titles. The fight is being hyped up as one of the biggest in the history of the UFC, and undoubtedly, the biggest in Australian history.

The co-main event will see lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker settle their differences inside the Octagon. This fight seemed to come to fruition after a bit of banter online. The UFC compiled a tremendous card for their return “down under.” Check out the full UFC 243 weigh-in results and video below.

UFC 243 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (PPV)

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184)

Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Dan Hooker (155)

Tai Tuivasa (264) vs. Sergey Spivak (233)

Luke Jumeau (171) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Justin Tafa (265) vs. Yorgan De Castro (265)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

Jake Matthews (171) vs. Rostem Akman (171)

Callan Potter (171) vs. Maki Pitolo (170)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Megan Anderson (146) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Early Prelims (ESPN+)

Nadia Kassem (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (128)*

Khalid Taha (137)* vs. Bruno Silva (136)

