Jones, Woodley, Askren Set For UFC 235 Press Conference Thursday

The stars of UFC 235 will be present tomorrow (Thurs., January 31, 2019) for a pre-fight press conference.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Anthony Smith, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, Robbie Lawler, and Ben Askren will all be present.

The event will be free and open to the public in Las Vegas, Nevada from the David Copperfiled Theater at the MGM Grand:

Jones will be making his first title defense since 2015 against Smith. They’ll main event the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2nd. In the co-main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his throne against rising Kamaru Usman.

Also, welterweight persona Ben Askren will make his UFC debut. He’ll face off against former 170-pound champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler. UFC 235 is stacking up to be one of the better MMA cards in recent memory. It will be interesting to see how the six men interact with each other tomorrow afternoon in “Sin City.”

LowKickMMA will be holding live coverage of tomorrow’s press conference. Make sure to keep it locked here for the latest developments surrounding UFC 235.