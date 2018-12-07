UFC 231 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

UFC 231 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.



Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title will serve as the headliner. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.



UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 231 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Max Holloway (144.5) vs. Brian Ortega (144.75) – for featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (123.5) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (123.75) – for vacant women’s flyweight title

Gunnar Nelson (170.25) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.75)

Jimi Manuwa (204.75) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (205.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff (115.25) vs. Claudia Gadelha (115.5)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.75) vs. Gilbert Burns (155.75)

Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Eryk Anders (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (184.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Brad Katona (135.5) vs. Matthew Lopez (135.5)

Chad Laprise (171) vs. Dhiego Lima (170.25)

Diego Ferreira (155.75) vs. Kyle Nelson (155.5)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)





