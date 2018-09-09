UFC 228 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is in the books, and the card delivered a night full of hard-hitting finishes from the top down.

In the main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley picked up by far his most impressive defense by submitting formerly surging contender Darren Till following a brutal second-round onslaught.

Nicco Montano was set to defend her women’s flyweight title for the first time against Valentina Shevchenko, but the bout was called when the champion was rushed to the hospital Friday. In its place was a women’s strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Andrade, which Andrade won with a brutal right hand of a knockout.

In other highlights, several rising stars put on impressive performances to make a name for themselves, with Zabit Magomedsharipov, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Aljamain Sterling, Geoff Neal, Darren Stewart, and Jim Miller all securing massive stoppages in legitimately one of the most exciting UFC cards in recent memory.

There’s a lot to digest from Dallas, so join LowKickMMA.com for the post-fight press conference streaming live right after the main card: