UFC 228 Headliner Official As Darren Till Makes Weight

UFC 228 headliner is official as both Darren Till and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made weight for their title fight at this show. Once this fight was made official, there was a ton of talk regarding the weight cut of Till. It also brought up questions about whether he could make weight or not at 170 pounds.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 228 on Friday morning where Till made weight at 169 pounds while Woodley came in at 170 pounds. After Till had weighed in, he flipped off the media who were present. You can check out the full results here.

Darren Till hits the scale at 169 lb.

Till’s weight as it has been widely talked about because he missed weight the day before he was supposed to fight former title contender Stephen Thomson. He had to stay below 188 pounds until a few hours before the fight in order for the commission to sanction it. He originally weighed in three pounds heavier than the maximum welterweight limit, which is 171. Till would go onto earn a controversial decision win over Thompson.

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear early in his last title defense over top contender Demian Maia, which he won by decision. Woodley has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017 with winning decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia. This tied with three other fighters for the most active 2017 schedule by a UFC champion.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.