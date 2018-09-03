UFC 228 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 228 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 228 Card

Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till in a welterweight title fight will headline this show. Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a women’s flyweight title fight will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis in a featherweight bout, Jéssica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout, and Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout. Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the FX preliminary card.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 228 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: