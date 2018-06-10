UFC 225 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 is in the books from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker took on controversial top contender Yoel Romero, but unfortunately, it was not for the title after Romero missed weight by a measly 0.2 pounds yesterday. The two threw down in quite possibly the best fight of 2018 so far after both fighters ate a ton of big shots, with Whittaker surviving being rocked several times to win a close split decision.

The co-headliner saw former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos battle loudmouthed trash talker Colby Covington in a bad blood-fueled interim welterweight title fight. Covington used a relentless pressure game to outclass dos Anjos over five grueling rounds.

The card was also host to a plethora of other high-profile fights as the most stacked card of the year thus far on paper, so there’s a ton to digest in the aftermath of the action-packed event. Join us for the post-fight press conference streaming live after the main card here: