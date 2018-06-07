UFC 225 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 225 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim welterweight title contender Colby Covington continues his fight week family vacation. Featherweight Megan Anderson and welterweight title contender Rafael Dos Anjos continue to work their heavy hands in the training areas. Hotel ballrooms host a who’s-who of UFC 225, including middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, CM Punk, Ricardo Lamas, Andrei Arlovski and Holly Holm. Middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero joins the stars of the card for the official open workouts, where the Chicago fans make their favorites clear.

You can watch it here: