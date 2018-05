UFC 224 Medical Suspensions: Nunes & Souza Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 224, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 224 took place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight headlined this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner. Rounding out the five-bout main card was Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Nunes and Souza being out for 180 days as they both require an x-ray of their right foot. Also, Pennington, Kelleher, Belfort, Strickland, and Aliev received lesser stays.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Amanda Nunes: Suspended 180 days, requires x-ray of right foot; if cleared then 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact



Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 180 days, requires x-ray of right foot; if cleared then 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact



Raquel Pennington: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact pending clearance from maxillofacial surgeon



Brian Kelleher: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact



Vitor Belfort: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact



Sean Strickland: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact



Sultan Aliev: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact pending clearance from maxillofacial surgeon



Thales Leites: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact



Alberto Mina: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact



Kelvin Gastelum: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact



Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact



Mackenzie Dern: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Amanda Cooper: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



John Lineker: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Lyoto Machida: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Cezar Ferreira: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Karl Roberson: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Junior Albini: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Davi Ramos: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Nick Hein: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Warley Alves: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Jack Hermansson: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Ramazan Emeev: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



Markus Perez: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact



James Bochnovic : Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact