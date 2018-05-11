UFC 224 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 224 is a day away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, Ultimate Media Day brings out the fighters’ inner fashionistas, as they don apparel ranging from nice dresses to short shorts to bathrobes. Opponents sound off and face off: strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Cooper; former champions Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort; middleweights Jacare Souza and Kelvin Gastelum; and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Raquel Pennington.

Afterward, Nunes reunites with a former coach, who brings photos from her early career. Then all attention turns to the weight cut as Cooper, Souza and Pennington sweat out their final pounds.

You can watch it here: