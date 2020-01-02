Tyson Pedro Pulls From UFC Auckland With Injury

Spread the word!













Tyson Pedro has pulled from his UFC Auckland matchup against Vinicius Moreira due to an injury.

Pedro made the announcement official on his Instagram page. Pedro noted that he will not be fighting Moreira at UFC Auckland, which takes place on February 22, due to an injury. However, he did not specify what exactly the injury was.

“Peaks and Valleys Just when you think everything is going to your plan something hits you upside the head with a different one. Out of the fight in Feb, I’m gutted but thank you for all the messages. I’m not stressed as I know I’m coming back, I’ve never stopped before, so I’m not going to now.

“Every time I’ve messed up in life, been injured or blind sighted, something good came out from it, that I couldn’t see at the time. So until then, it’s all smiles and time to grind again. A massive positive was being able to connect and train with the boys down @citykickboxing thanks for having my family come through and showing us love. I’m praying for good news from the surgeon and a quick turnaround”

Pedro is currently on a two-fight losing streak, his most recent outing being a TKO loss to former 205-pound champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at UFC Adelaide in December of 2018. He underwent knee reconstruction surgery which kept him out-of-action for all of 2019. However, his 2020 return will now have to wait.

