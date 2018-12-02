Mauricio Rua vs. Tyson Pedro Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. December 1, 2018) UFC Adelaide event, a very interesting light heavyweight contest took place.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua took on rising prospect Tyson Pedro. Rua recently had a three-fight win streak snapped by Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” mauled Rua in Germany this past summer. “Shogun” needed to get back in the win column with a victory over a young rising star like Pedro.

Pedro comes off a disappointing outing against Ovince Saint Preux in June. He was submitted by “OSP” with an armbar in the first round. Pedro has shown great signs of potential inside the cage, and a big win over a former champion in Rua would’ve definitely put him back in the spotlight.

Both men came out scrappy, and drug it into the third round. However, in the end, it was Rua who picked up the TKO victory when the fight went to the ground.

