Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger, Chael Sonnen has hit out at current WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury, labelling the Morecambe native a “bully” and “scumbag” for booking an October 28. boxing match against former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Francis Ngannou.

Slated to make his in-ring return on October 28. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on recent PFL signing and former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, British heavyweight striker, Fury is slated to take on the Cameroonian veteran over the course of 10 rounds in a bout which is set to feature on both punchers professional records.

Sidelined since he headlined a December event against three-time foe, Derek Chisora last year, the unbeaten, Tyson Fury landed an eventual tenth round standing TKO over the WBC heavyweight title challenger.

Chael Sonnen blasts criticizm toward Tyson Fury

Skirting a potential fight with Ukrainian world champion, Oleksandr Usyk amid continued negotiations over the course of the year, Tyson Fury has been labelled a “scumbag” by veteran analyst, Sonnen, for booking a bout with Batié knockout ace, Ngannou.

“It’s the most ridiculous sporting competition of our lifetime,” Chael Sonnen told The Schmo during a recent interview. “Let me give you an example. Take the Lakers and the real Lakers right back when they had the guy named Shaq and Kobe Bryant: rest his soul. I don’t know if LeBron was ever on that team. But remember when they were really good? And you got Phil Jackson as a coach; take them and go put them against Brady and The Patriots. Right? You got these great teams, but you’re gonna go do it under football rules. Do you see how stupid it is? Do you see why it’s never happened? You see why it’s never even been discussed? That’s what’s happening here.”

“What kind of a scumbag is (Tyson) Fury, though, man?” Sonnen explained. “I really gotta tell you, Tyson Fury broke my heart. I liked this guy, and I liked the entertainment. I like so many things about him. You take a guy like Fury, who God made huge, gave great coaches, great training partners, great experiences, too. He has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed. And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg. That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag. I would never do that to somebody. Jesse James made a lot of money, and there’s hitmen that made a lot of money. I mean, there’s things that you can do, but you own it. You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)